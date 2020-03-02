Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Up 8.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.31, 3,877,427 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,420,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 863,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.