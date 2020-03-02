Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Up 8.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.31, 3,877,427 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,420,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colony Capital by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 863,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit