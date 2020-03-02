Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$42,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares in the company, valued at C$6,245,104.52. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$84,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 750,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,331,723.55.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

