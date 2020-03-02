Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 879,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

