CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Up 9% After Analyst Upgrade

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $180.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH traded as high as $156.52 and last traded at $156.24, 4,077,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,946,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.29.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

