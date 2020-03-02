Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

DLPH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 2,741,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,775. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

