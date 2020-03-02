DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.45 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

