DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

DHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 166,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,395. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

