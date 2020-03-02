Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.54, 1,791,619 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,449,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Specifically, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $544.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

