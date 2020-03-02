Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Buys 2,000 Shares

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $11,860.00.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.13 on Monday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

