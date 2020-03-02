Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.11.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.52. The stock had a trading volume of 863,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.25. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,813 shares of company stock worth $22,250,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

