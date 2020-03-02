Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,144,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $120.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

