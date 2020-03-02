e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

ELF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 1,253,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $797.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,649.35, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.86. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $13,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

