ECP Emerging Growth Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECP)

ECP Emerging Growth (ASX:ECP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

