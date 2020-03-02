EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $9.96 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $159,362.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041673 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,915.06 or 1.00666313 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000971 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064276 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000459 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.