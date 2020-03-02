Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

