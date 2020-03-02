Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Insiders have sold 132,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,192 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Elastic by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of -0.55. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

