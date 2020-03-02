Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.83, 41,440,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 20,112,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Specifically, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,105,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,901,350. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

