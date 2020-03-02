Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $67,072,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.92, for a total value of $1,077,423.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $46.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $618.88. 755,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.32 and a 200 day moving average of $573.97. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $421.19 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

