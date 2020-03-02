Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Trading Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $151.53 and last traded at $151.22, approximately 138,950 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 96,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

