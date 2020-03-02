Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Trading Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.81, approximately 1,032,114 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 677,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Specifically, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

