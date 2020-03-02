Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Utilities traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.44, approximately 2,057,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,380,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

