Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

EVRG stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.90. 30,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Evergy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.