Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Trading Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.39, 4,820,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,718,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,490,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32.

About Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

