Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

