F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 15th

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

