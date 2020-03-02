First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.51, 682,849 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 368,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Specifically, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $516,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.