First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.51, 682,849 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 368,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Specifically, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $516,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

