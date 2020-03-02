FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.0141 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

FSUGY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

