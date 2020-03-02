Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.18, 585,027 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 421,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

