Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FOXT opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.32. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 47.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Alan Giles bought 35,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Friday.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

