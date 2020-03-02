Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FOXT opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.32. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 47.90 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Alan Giles bought 35,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Friday.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit