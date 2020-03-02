Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FDP stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,539 shares of company stock worth $77,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

