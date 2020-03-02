Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

GCAP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $220.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

