Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

GCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

