Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.
GCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
