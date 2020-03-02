Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.73 million, a P/E ratio of -106.77 and a beta of 0.66. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

