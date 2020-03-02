Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

GKOS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,326. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

