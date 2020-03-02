Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.12.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $8.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. 5,283,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.