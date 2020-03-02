Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $53.65. 153,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

