Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $66.33. 173,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.