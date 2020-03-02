Hansen Technologies Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HSN opened at A$3.39 ($2.40) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $671.13 million and a PE ratio of 31.39. Hansen Technologies has a 12-month low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of A$4.29 ($3.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

