HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HD Supply stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

