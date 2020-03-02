Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after buying an additional 328,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HTLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 347,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

