Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.30 to $3.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.