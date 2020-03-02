Heico (NYSE:HEI) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $110.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of HEI traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39. Heico has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heico will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 140.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 68.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Heico by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

