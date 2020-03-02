Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 347,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 230,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Specifically, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,700 shares of company stock worth $273,337. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.