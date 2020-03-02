Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 347,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 230,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Specifically, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,700 shares of company stock worth $273,337. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit