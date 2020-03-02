Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HFBL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.