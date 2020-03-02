Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $48.78. 279,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,910. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.