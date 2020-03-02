Hydro 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $853,936.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Upbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. Hydro has a market cap of $6.88 million and $853,936.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.06475054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, Fatbtc, BitForex, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, IDAX, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

