Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$29.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.37. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$27.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
