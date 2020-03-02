Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$29.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.37. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$27.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.