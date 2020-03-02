Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $15,380.48 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.