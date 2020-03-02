Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.12, 4,360,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,943,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Specifically, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.