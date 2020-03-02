InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Shares of IVC stock opened at A$14.59 ($10.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$13.49 and its 200-day moving average is A$13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. InvoCare has a 52-week low of A$12.22 ($8.67) and a 52-week high of A$16.77 ($11.89).
InvoCare Company Profile
